A Quesnel cowgirl cashed a small cheque this weekend to move a little closer to clinching a spot in the Canadian Rodeo Finals.

Mariah Mannering was 5th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Medicine Lodge, Alberta for just under 362 dollars.

Mannering is now 7th in the overall standings.

Former Quesnel cowgirl Brooke Wills is second overall while her sister Lane is now clinging to 11th spot after getting shut out on the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The top 12 at the end of the season will qualify for the Canadian Finals.

There are just three events left, two this coming weekend in Olds and Hanna and one at the end of the month in Edmonton.