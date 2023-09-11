An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operation Centre for 17 parcels in the Twist Creek Area covering 2,339 hectares South of the community of Tatla Lake in the West Chilcotin.

The CRD said this Order is replacing the Twist Creek Area Evacuation Alert that was issued on August 31st.

Due to immediate danger to life safety members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action and the CRD said you must leave the area immediately by travelling North on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20 then follow Highway 20 East to Williams Lake.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/emergency.

For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday).