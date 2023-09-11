The passing of a former City of Williams Lake Councillor is being felt throughout City Hall.

Sue Zacharias served in that position from 2008 to 2018, several of those with now Mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

“I had the honour to sit with her on the decision making table for six years. She spent tens at City Hall and besides living outside the City boundary, and she had a big business she worked all her life in the City of Williams Lake. It was a great loss to us. My heart goes out to the family, my thoughts and prayers.”

Rathor said he has lots of memories serving along side of Zacharias and even though there were times when they spoke on different sides of an issue we always had a great respect for each other.

“Not only was she busy in business and politics, she was so kind hearted. If you went to her and convinced her with your request, she was very genuine to help you out, even from her personal pocket she would help you.”

Rathor added that Zacharias was a very community and people minded person who was always there to help out.

From 2005 to 2008 Zacharias was the Area D Director for the Cariboo Regional District.

Sue Zacharias passed away Wednesday September 6th.