There was a fatal accident on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake last (Friday) night.

Corporal James Grandy, Media Relations with BC RCMP, confirms that there was a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 97 and Horsefly/Likely Road.

The accident happened at around 5-45 p.m.

Corporal Grandy says a 60-year old man, the driver of the motorcycle, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

- Advertisement -

Grandy says the cause of the accident remains under investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

The Highway was closed for several hours and re-opened just after midnight.