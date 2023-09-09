A trial date has been set for one of two men charged in connection with a serious assault in Quesnel.

34-year old Eric Heidemann is due back in provincial court on January 29th of next year.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and disguise with intent.

33-year old Jordan Cooper, who was also charged in connection with this case, pleaded guilty to two of the four charges laid against him back in July.

He was sentenced to two years less a day in jail.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious occurance at an apartment building on Doherty Drive back in October of 2021.

Police say they located a man who had suffered serious injuries from an assault.