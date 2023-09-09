Listen Live

100 Mile House Wranglers start off pre-season on winning note

By George Henderson
(C. Adams - My Cariboo Now staff)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers outlasted the Princeton Posse on home ice in a KIJHL exhibition game last night.

It was tied at 1 through regulation and overtime, before Zachary Gull scored the game winner in the shootout.

That was the only goal in the shootout and he was the 7th shooter.

Nathan Bohmer scored the goal in regulation for the Wranglers and Ryder Gregga stopped 30 of 31 shots in goal.

The same two teams will play again tonight.

Game time is 7 o’clock at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

 

