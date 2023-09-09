Quesnel City Council has given the fire department the green light to purchase a piece of equipment for the North Cariboo Fire Training Centre.

Quesnel Fire Chief Ron Richert says it is for what’s called a forcible entry training simulator.

“It’s a steel door frame and we can do multiple training exercises with it, and it’s built for that right. It’s built for doing simulations like cutting and forcible entries and things like that.”

Richert says neighbouring departments can train on it as well.

“Our five outlying fire departments, West Fraser, Kersley, Bouchie Lake, 10 Mile and Barlow Creek, they are all part of the North Cariboo Fire Training Centre and contribute to it also. The money is being taken out of a training reserve account that we have set up, and all of those departments also do training out there.”

The training centre is out at the airport.

The cost of the equipment is up to 14 thousand dollars.

The fire department needs the approval of Council to dip into reserves.