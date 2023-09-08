Residents in more than 20 communities throughout the province will walk together to help give hope to those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Tomorrow, the 7th Annual Parkinson’s Superwalk in 100 Mile House will be held to raise funds for research and to raise awareness.

Organizer Phillip Konrad, who has parkinson’s himself, says registration will start at 1 with the walk starting 1:30 at Centennial Park.

It’s the only nationwide fundraiser to help support the approximately 15,000 people living in the province with Parkinson’s disease and has raised over $43 million to date.

The first Parkinson’s Superwalk in 100 Mile House was held back in 2016 and was canceled during the COVID-19 panademic.