The 100 Mile House Wranglers have a couple of home exhibition games this weekend.

They’ll be hosting the Princeton Posse tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Head Coach Dale Hladun said this is the most returning players he has ever had and is very excited about a few of the new faces that will be in the lineup.

“I was really happy with landing a few new kids. I think the fans are really going to like Jackson Jesson on defense. He’s a big, strong, good skating d-man. I saw him at Tier-1 Provincials and I saw his teammate Jet Ronning on that same club. He’s a real fast, hardworking forward. He kind of resembles the play of his uncle Cliff, just relentless, and works so hard, and a real good skater.”

- Advertisement -

Hladun said that there’s a real hunger on the team to get back to business.

“We’ve been skating everyday at 8:30 in the morning until ten. Usually guys will get in maybe forty minutes before practice to a half hour. I open the rink at 7 o’clock and there were guys waiting outside and then the majority of the kids were in before 7:15 in the morning so you can tell there’s excitement to get this going.”

Hladun added the Wranglers are looking forward to their weekend games with Princeton who were an overtime goal away from being League Champion so right away the measuring stick is high.