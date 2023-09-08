The unemployment rate in the Cariboo region last month was down a little from the previous month, but up from the previous year.

Vincent Ferrao is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada.

“The data for August. You’ve got an unemployment rate of 7.9 percent. It edged down from 8 percent last month, and in August of last year it was lower, it was 5.8 percent.”

Ferrao says the actual number of people working in the region was up.

“86,000 working n August and slightly down from a year ago when it was 90.000, but it is a little bit up from last month. Last month we had 84,600. There were more people working in construction, that’s in the goods producing sector. Services went down. The areas that went down were wholesale and retail trade, and healthcare and social assistance.”

The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5 percent last month.

BC’s jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

Only Quebec was lower at 4.3.