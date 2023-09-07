The investigation into the Downtown Explosion has taken another turn.

According to the Prince George RCMP, the building was secured during the early evening of August 21st, prior to the incident, but was broken into over the course of the night by multiple unauthorized individuals.

Fire Investigators determined there is evidence of copper pipe theft, which resulted in damage to at least one natural gas line.

Police say the source of the ignition that created the explosion was due to activities of one of the unauthorized persons in the building, who was unware of the natural gas build up inside the structure.

“This investigation is incredibly complex, and it will take time before investigators can make any further determinations, but we felt an update into the status of the investigation was necessary as so many people in our City were affected by the events of that morning.” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

The downtown explosion sent three people to hospital, one of which was Victoria Mcgivern, a city employee, who was transferred to a Vancouver Hospital for further treatment of her injuries and burns.

A Go Fund Me page was set up to aid in her recovery, which raised over $86,000.

The investigation into the file remains ongoing.