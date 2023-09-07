Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a robbery where a person was held against their will back on Tuesday, August 22nd at 11:35.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, Media Relations with North District RCMP, says the victim, an adult male, said that he had been forcibly confined and robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Pigeon Road.

“The victim was able to escape the home and fled to a neighbouring residence where police were called. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.”

Saunderson says one suspect fled the area and police set up containment and called for the assistance of the Emergency Response Team.

“The woman at the residence was arrested without incident and later released. One of the two suspects seen leaving the scene has been identified and arrested.”

31-year old Kyle Travis Sellars has been charged with robbery with a firearm, confinement, aggravated assault and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Sellars remains in custody and is due back in court next Thursday (Sept 14) for a bail hearing.

RCMP say the remaining suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.