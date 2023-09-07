Charges have now been laid in connection with a violent incident in Williams Lake.

33-year old Daniel Cahoose and 50-year old Laura Taylor have both been charged with aggravated assault.

They are due back in court in Vancouver on November 7th.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a motel on 7th avenue back on May 17th of this year.

Police say they were responding to a report that a person had been stabbed multiple times.

RCMP quickly identified two suspects and went to a home on 2nd Avenue where it was believed that they had fled.

The Emerency Response Team and Police Dog Services were called in for assistance and after several hours two arrests were made.

The victim was taken to hospital and at last report was in stable condition.