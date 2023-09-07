It may not have seemed like it, but last month 2 Cariboo communities were fairly close to normal precipitation locations in the province.

“Quesnel received about 42 millimetres of precipitation compared to the normal of 46 so pretty close to normal,” Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said, “Williams Lake 36 millimetres compared to the normal of 46 not to far off normal. It was pretty decent precipitation in the Cariboo all be it most of it kind of came on two or three days only.”

August temperatures were definitely warm.

“Quesnel averaged 17.4 degrees celsius compared to the normal of 16.4 and Williams Lake was 17 degrees celsius and the normal is 15.3.

Looking at the days ahead, Sekhon noted that the Cariboo will see warmer conditions into the weekend especially Saturday and Sunday when highs could get up to the mid twenties with overnight lows in the 6 to 8 degree range

“Starting Sunday night and Monday onward, that’s when we could see some unsettled weather as well as temperatures dropping closer to normal around 20 degrees celsius for the work week but the weekend looks nice at least,” Sekhon said.