BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the Category 1 campfire prohibition as of noon today (September 7).

That covers the Quesnel Forest District, 100 Mile House Forest District and Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District on the east side of the high water mark of the Fraser River.

A Category 1 fire, or campfire is an open fire that burns piled material no larger than 0.5 metres high and 0.5 metres wide.

The following precautions must be in place when lighting or making use of a campfire.

- Advertisement -

There is ready access to a shovel or at least 8 litres of water the entirety of the time the campfire is lit.

There is a fuel break around the campfire, free of any debris or combustible materials.

The fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the campfire for any length of time.

BC Wildfire Service reminds the public that Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions continue to be in place throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre including the Tsilhqot’in/Xeni Gwet’in Declared Title Area.