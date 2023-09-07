The population of one Cariboo community is expected to grow over the weekend.

The annual Horsefly River Salmon Festival put on by the Horsefly River Roundtable will be happening this Saturday and Sunday.

Event Coordinator Dina Stephenson said it’s a special place and explained why.

“We have one of the biggest Sockeye salmon runs in British Columbia. Last year was a big year but this year we’re not expecting that many salmon but some people already saw a few in the river. The salmon festival is very educational, we have a lot of stewardship partners coming so people can learn about wildlife, fish and the watershed.”

Some of those partners include Rivershed Society of BC, DFO, Wildsafe BC, Invasive Species Council BC and Canadian Wildlife Federation.

Stephenson said there is a lot to see and do this weekend like Gyotaku, which is traditional Japanese fish painting that is very popular with kids of all ages.

Visitors can follow the fully accessible Horsefly salmon Habitat Trail to the spawning channels and learn more about this wonder of the natural world.

Stephenson noted that one of the highlights of the festival is people getting see the salmon underwater from a table that is set up right by the river with a tv monitor.

The Horsefly River Salmon Festival is a free event happening Saturday and Sunday 10 until 4 and everyone is welcome.