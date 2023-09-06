Not even a brief shower could dampen the spirits of a special event that took place outside City Hall in Williams Lake.

In recognition of the 10th Anniversary of Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the City earlier this afternoon raised the Every Child Matters Flag.

Founder Phyllis Webstad was on hand to do the honours with acting Mayor for the month Councilor Michael Moses.

Webstad said all across Canada 365 days a year somebody somewhere is wearing an orange shirt and having conversation.

“And that’s something we could have never have planned on. Some have reconciliation weeks and here in the City of Williams Lake it’s now the month of September so I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Webstad noted that from the very beginning it’s been ancestors have been behind this because things happen in a way that no human could have made happen including including herself.

“It’s just amazing to be here celebrating 10 years, I usually don’t say celebrate Orange Shirt Day, it’s commemorating, but this year is truly a celebration of ten years. When we started Orange Shirt Day in 2013 the idea was to have one day of conversation in the Cariboo Chilton on September 30th so that we could keep the conversation happening. It was a challenge that Murray Sinclair the Head of Truth and Reconciliation Commission put out to Canadians and it was in response to that. Through Social Media it got on Face Book and it continues to grow from the very first year it went viral and here we are 10 years later.”

Marking the 10th Anniversary of Orange Shirt Day Webstad says she could have never for seen that it would have gone this far.