34-year old Jordell Anthony Sellars has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one of possession of a firearm without a license.

Sellars was also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He did not plead guilty to those charges.

They will likely be stayed at sentencing.

Sellars is due back in provincial court on October 18th for a pre-sentence report.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the Stampede Grounds just after 3 o’clock back on July 3rd, 2022 after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Police say two individuals were injured, including one person who was shot in the heel while standing in line for some food in behind the grandstand.

RCMP said at the time that the other shooting was believed to be targeted.