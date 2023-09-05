Quesnel RCMP received a report of multiple gun shots being fired in the 800 block of Nazko Road last Thursday (Aug 31) night at 9:27.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says while responding to the report police received another call from BC Ambulance Service of a man with a gun shot wound to the head.

“A 44-year old man was taken to hospital with a minor grazing wound to his head. The police investigation determined that the gun shot wound was caused by a stray bullet that struck the man when they were shooting at varmints on his property in the dark.”

Kronebusch says an investigation is now underway into the potential unsafe storage of firearms.

- Advertisement -

RCMP also had a call on Saturday (Sept 2) afternoon at 1-47 for a report of a shot being fired in the 3000 block of Bulova Road north of town.

In that case, Kronebusch says someone was shooting at varmints on their property in a safe manner.

Finally on Sunday night at around 8-54 RCMP received a report of multiple shots in the Bartels Road/Quesnel Hixon Road area.

“Police attended and located a vehicle believed to be associated to the shots fired. The vehicle fled the scene almost striking an officer in the process.”

Kronebusch says the suspect vehicle was located unoccupied at a residence known to police and two handguns were seized.

An investigation continues.