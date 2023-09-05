Quesnel RCMP responded to a drive by shooting in the 100 block of Malcolm Drive on Saturday (Sept 2) evening at 6:27 p.m.

“Witnesses say a vehicle drove past the location and fired several shots into the building. Harley Gardiner, a 24-year old Quesnel man, has been arrested and charged with several firearms related offences.”

Kronebusch says “luckily no one was hurt during this incident.”

Gardiner is charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm, with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order, and one count each of possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm without registration.

He remains in custody and is due back in court tomorrow (Wednesday) for a bail hearing.