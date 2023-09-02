BC Wildfire Services are continuing to fight the 1,120 hectare wildfire west of Bull Canyon.

Over the weekend, crews will be conducting ignitions to help their suppression efforts against the out of control fire.

“The ignitions are taking place along the fire’s South Eastern Perimeter and are intended to secure approximately 250 hectares of fire perimeter.” says Nicholas.

“Planned ignitions take place under suitable conditions, and are carefully prepared, controlled and monitored at all times by BC Wildfire Service staff.”

Nicholas adds that the goal is to remove any fuels in the path of an oncoming fire, to deny it from spreading any further.

He says that smoke from the ignitions may also be visible to anyone in the area.

The Campfire prohibition, which has been in place since July 7th, is still in affect for the Cariboo region.