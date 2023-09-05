This year’s South Cariboo Garlic Festival was a success, seeing thousands attend.

Festival Director, Teresa Wager and Assistant Coordinator, Nedeen Boon made slight changes to traffic and parking.

Wager says the garlic festival went smoothly even with the amount of visitors.

“We both thought it was absolutely fantastic. The crowds started before 8:30 on Saturday morning, and over the two days we had just shy of 7,000 people attend.” says Wager

“So that includes kids, and many people actually came back to enjoy the festival on Sunday, so they came both days.”

Boon added that the great weather helped the festival, after there had been worries about smoke.

Around this time last year was when planning began for the Garlic Festival, however they look to begin planning next year’s festival in April.

Visitor feedback has also been positive, with many people highlighting activities, such as the dunk tank.

For anyone who attended the South Cariboo Garlic Festival and wish to give feedback, you can find the survey on their Facebook page here.