It Was An Active Summer For Quesnel, 100 Mile House And Williams Lake Fire Departments

By Pat Matthews
Photo-Pixabay

There wasn’t a lot of downtime during the summer for Municipal Fire Departments in the Cariboo.

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to various calls for service, a total of 225.

80 in June, 74 in July, and 71 in August which is an average of two and a half a day.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says they attended 132 call outs from June to August.

“That’s a mix of motor vehicle incidents, medicals, fires, fire alarms, some assist calls which means assisting police, the ambulance, a little bit of everything.”

Hollander added that to date 100 Mile Fire Rescue was over 300 calls since the beginning of the year and will probably be pushing 500 calls, very similar to last year.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was also busy June through August with 118 various calls for service.

