Labour Day long weekend is here, and ICBC is reminding drivers to avoid any potential distractions.

In a release, they said that drivers are 3.6 times more likely to crash when talking or texting on the phone.

In the North Central region, which includes the Cariboo, an average of 106 crashes and 20 injuries are caused during Labour Day long weekend between 2018 and 2022.

Per year, 15 people are killed in accidents related to distracted driving in the North Central region between 2017 and 2021.

Police are also expected to ramp up enforcement over the long weekend, and throughout the month.

ICBC added that the return of school and work routines is another reason to ignore distractions when on the road.

More information on distracted driving during Labour Day long weekend can be found on ICBC’s website here.