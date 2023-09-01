The Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games Society has hired Cleo Mills as their Operations Manager.

Mills actually started in late July and will be the key employee of the games for about 8 months.

Amy Reid, Public Relations Chair, says Mills job is to support the board of directors in their preparations to make the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games an event to remember.

The Games Office has been established on the second floor of City Hall, within the Forestry Innovation Centre.

Reid says additional support staff will br brought onto the team in the months leading up to the Games, as well as up to 2,000 volunteers.

Mills grew up in Quesnel and has a degree in Commerce, with a major in marketing and minor in management.

“My interest in the Games stemmed from the fact that I was looking to apply the skills that I’ve gained over the past few years and participate in a Quesnel-based project as a way to contribute to the community.”

Brian Balkwill is the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games President.

“The Operations Manager is a demanding role, supporting each of the 14 directorates, and requiring a broader skillset. We’re lucky to have found Cleo. She is already proving to be well-organized, versatile, and quick to learn how to support the needs of each of our Directors.”

The Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games will take place in Quesnel, on Lhtako Dene Traditional Territory, from February 22nd through the 25th.