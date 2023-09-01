Williams Lake City Council went over their direction for next year’s budget and financial plan.

10 different goals and objectives were provided for the City to achieve, including prioritizing the water treatment plant, and a target to be debt free by 2031.

The City continues to wait for financial support from the federal and provincial government to help pay for the $25 million water treatment plant, which has already been a hot topic over the past few months.

As for being debt free, Chief Financial Officer Vitali Kozubenko projects the City to pay back the current debt of around $5.68 million.

In a report given to council, it shares the City hasn’t brought on any new debt since 2011, is repaying $800,000 in debt per year, and without any new borrowing, could be debt free by 2031.

The City also plans to have a public open house for a budget information session in February 2024.