There has been no change in the size of the wildfire burning west of Bull Canyon in the Chilcotin.

Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas said it remains at 1,120 hectares in size and that fire retardant has been deployed by air tankers.

“The south side of the fire is contained within a control line and yesterday direct suppression efforts continued on the east flank with aerial support. There’s heavy equipment continuing to work to establish guards and patrol and mop up are taking place on the East flank. Guards are the South flank are holding and visibility has increased which has had a positive effect on the crews ability to action the fire.”

Nicholas said heavy equipment is focusing on the north and west flank working to build guards and 4 helicopters are assigned to the incident along with initial attack and contract crews.

He added planned ignitions may take place over the weekend if conditions are suitable.