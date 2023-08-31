Hundreds of people in Williams Lake attended the Overdose Awareness Day event in Boitanio Park today.

The event has continued to grow over the three years being around, as it’s continued to see more community members take part.

This year’s event is already being seen as a success.

“It’s come together really easy. The team is amazing, without the Community Action Team, we wouldn’t have set up this smoothly this morning.” says Team Lead with the Williams Lake Community Action Team, Laurel White.

- Advertisement -

“Our people are why we’re here. It’s gone amazing, we have a bigger event than last year, and it’s been so well attended. We’ve had more people this year than last year.”

White added that it was a day full of people sharing their stories, and coming together as a community.

The event began at 11:00am and ran until 3:00pm.