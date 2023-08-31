Listen Live

Trial decision for South Cariboo shooting suspect will come in the fall

By George Henderson
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)

The accused in a shooting in the South Cariboo will learn his fate on November 7th.

Madame Justice Church has reserved her decision until then following a trial that lasted about a week and a half in Williams Lake.

48-year old Scott Bradley is charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

100 Mile House RCMP were called out to a rural area along Highway 24 in the Roe Lake area back in May of 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

RCMP said at the time that the victim and the suspect had got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol, which led to a shooting.

