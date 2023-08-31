Back to school safety, that’s the lesson for parents and motorists to brush up on in the days leading up to the new school year.

Road Safety Coordinator with ICBC Rowene Narayan had this advice for drivers.

“You want to stay focused on the road and be watching for children especially in and around school zones. So please leave your phone alone and watch for children walking or cycling. Distraction is the leading factor for drivers in crashes with pedestrians and cyclists.”

When students go back Wednesday, (September 6) Narayan reminds motorists that the speed limit in school zones is 30 kilometres weekdays from 8am until 5pm and 30 kilometres everyday in playground zones from dawn to dusk.

ICBC said in school and playground zones in the province, 51 children are injured in crashes every year while in North Central BC 3 children are injured.

Parents with children who walk or bike to school, Narayan had this advice.

“It’s a good idea to practice their route with them ahead of time. You could review landmarks that are around or street names to orient them and even think of making a fun, interactive, game out of guessing the traffic signs and the meaning of those signs.”

Narayan also wants to encourage students to put away their electronics, cell phones, ear buds, while walking or cycling so they can scan and do observations for approaching vehicles or even hearing traffic that might be hard to see.