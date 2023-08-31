To heal the wounds from residential schools, and move to a more united, healthy future for himself and future generations.

That is the motivation behind the “March with Arch” that will begin in the North Cariboo next week.

Archie Chantyman will begin his healing journey on Tuesday (September 5).

“The walk is basically geared to take all of the garbage out of the reservations, all the hurt feelings, shame, and whatever the residential school has imposed on us, and bring it back to the residential school to rest.”

- Advertisement -

Chantyman went to residential school himself.

“I still carry a lot of shame, a lot of hurt, I still have a lot of self judgement, so it’s hard for me to get out of that box sometimes so I participate in a lot of heeling and so fourth to try to accommodate what was brought on to me.”

He also knows many others who went through it.

“There are a lot of people that I went to school with, they have not made it, either suicide, murdered, or they died of natural causes.”

The walk will span 319 kilometres and will continue through until the 18th with stops in Nazko on the 8th and at the Friendship Centre in Quesnel on September 12th.

“There will be ceremonies happening there, brushings and smudging and a few other things that go along with healing.”

Chantyman says they are hoping that others will join the walk.