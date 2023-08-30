There has been no change in the size of the wildfire burning 11 kilometres West of Bull Canyon in the Chilcotin.

Fire Information Officer Talia McKay said it remains approximately 1,120 hectares in size and that today BC Wildfire Personnel are on site providing direct suppression efforts on the east flank with aerial support.

“Heavy equipment is working and continuing to establish guards tying into roads and retardant lines that were previously located with the South side of the fire contained with a control line. Additional aerial support is actioning the fire as needed.”

McKay added that a downtrend in weather over the next 2 days is expected with lower temperatures and higher relative humidity that will aid in suppression efforts.