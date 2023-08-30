The Canadian Mental Health Association is holding their third annual International Overdose Awareness Day event.

The event is aimed to bring people together to remember, honour, and talk about all the loved ones lost due to the toxic drug supply and overdose crisis.

“We deal with substance use and homelessness and unfortunately losing people to the toxic drug supply daily, multiple times a day,” says Laurel White, Team Lead with the Williams Lake Community Action Team

“so it’s extremely important to have a day that highlights what we’re going through, and what people using substances are going through with losing so many people and families.”

White added that the event has seen more people participate, with last year seeing hundreds show up.

She expects to see a few more this year, as they will be providing free meals for anyone experiencing homelessness, an opportunity to talk about their loved ones, and other activities.

The event is open to anyone, and will be located at Boitanio Park tomorrow, August 31st, from 11:00am until 3:00pm.