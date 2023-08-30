An update was given to Williams Lake’s council regarding the current file numbers.

Inspector Robert Lake, Detachment Commander told council that the City has not seen an overall increase in file numbers as of this point.

He says the numbers have actually gone down 3.4 percent.

“On average, it’s sitting pretty much where it has been in the past, and you’ll see that there’s always ups and downs in individual aspects in policing.” says Lake.

“For instance, impaired driving may be up this year and it’ll go down again next year, but that happens with every cycle.”

Lake added that while the total file number count is down, it could change in a months notice depending on a major event changing the aspects of policing.