Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsWilliams Lake RCMP say file numbers are down so far this year
FeaturedNewsWilliams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP say file numbers are down so far this year

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo (Inspector Robert Lake) - Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now staff

An update was given to Williams Lake’s council regarding the current file numbers.

Inspector Robert Lake, Detachment Commander told council that the City has not seen an overall increase in file numbers as of this point.

He says the numbers have actually gone down 3.4 percent.

“On average, it’s sitting pretty much where it has been in the past, and you’ll see that there’s always ups and downs in individual aspects in policing.” says Lake.

- Advertisement -

“For instance, impaired driving may be up this year and it’ll go down again next year, but that happens with every cycle.”

Lake added that while the total file number count is down, it could change in a months notice depending on a major event changing the aspects of policing.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air