A Pre-Trial conference has been set for October 16th for 30-year old Ronald Jack Peebles.

He’s charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident in December of 2021.

RCMP were called to Seasons House on Carson Avenue.

Upon arrival, police were told that a man had come in after he was assaulted by another man that had fled the scene on foot.

Police said the 36-year old victim was suffering from what appeared to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was arrested the following week.