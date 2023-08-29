The 2024 South Cariboo Joint Grants for Assistance Annual Intake Program is open to applications.

The annual program’s announcement came from the District of 100 Mile House and CRD for non-profit organizations in Electoral Areas G,H, and L to help with projects, activities and events.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said in an email response that “There’s an enormous amount of work the volunteer organizations do in our communities and many of the things would not have happened without the additional assistance from this revenue stream.”

Pinkney added that the amount of applications fluctuates every year, but hopes that any organization eligible for the grant and in need of a hand will submit an application.

As for how much an organization can apply for, she said there’s no minimum or maximum, as each application is looked at to see if it’s viable, sustainable, and more.

The hope is that the projects accepted for the grant will strengthen and enhance the wellbeing of the community and promote volunteerism.

More information on the 2024 South Cariboo Joint Grants for Assistance Annual Intake Program can be found on the District of 100 Mile House website here.