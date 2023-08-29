Electoral Area G Director and Chair of the South Cariboo Regional Airport Commission Al Richmond said upgrades at the South Cariboo Regional Airport are on schedule.

“All things considered, the size and the age of the Airport, and things they are discovering as they dig. They found the old runway was wider than the new runway so there were some issues around that. But that was pavement that was covered over 40 plus years ago. Hopefully paving will begin towards the end of September, perhaps the 25th, or 26th. “

Richmond added after that is done the lines will have to be painted and then hopefully we’ll get the Airport back open in October.

“It’s going to be great to see the paving done. It’s been a project we’ve been waiting to happen for in excess of ten years and we’re quite excited to see it open and traffic once again being able to come in and out of the South Cariboo.”

Richmond noted they’ve been hauling gravel pretty steadily and because they couldn’t get it locally they’re having to haul it from Quesnel.

“They’re in the midst of grinding up the old asphalt to be able to re-utilize it for many of the infield works that we need to do at the Airport.” Richmond said, “So they’re just at that point of preparing the base so they’ll be able to do paving, and they’re hoping that’s still going to take until late September before that can happen.”

Another part of the South Cariboo Regional Airport’s upgrade is the replacement of the existing lighting system with a new LED system.

Quesnel Paving Ltd. was awarded the $6.3 million construction contract from the Cariboo Regional District.