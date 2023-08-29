**Update**

BC Wildfire Service reported this wildfire has grown from 800 hectares in size to 1,120 as of 2:24 this afternoon.

**Original story**

BC Wildfire Service personnel are actioning a wildfire that was discovered yesterday afternoon in the Chilcotin.

Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, Adam Nicholas, said the fire is 11 kilometres West of Bull Canyon and is approximately 800 hectares in size at this time.

“Air tankers and helicopters actioned the incident yesterday laying retardant lines. Heavy equipment worked last night to establish guards tying into roads and retardant lines with the South side of the fire contained within the control line.”

Nicholas said today (August 29) low visibility is a challenge and BC Wildfire personnel continue to be on site with support from heavy equipment and air support.