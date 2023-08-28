The last weekend of the summer turned out to be a busy one for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

As they were unloading their equipment from a recruitment drive they were holding on Saturday afternoon, SARS member and Public Relations Coordinator Deborah Bortolussi said they were called out to help locate two lost individuals in the Chimney Lake area.

“Thankfully the individuals were prepared and able to contact us to ask for help so it was a very smooth going task for our team to get in there, assist them and get them back to their friends and family there.”

On Sunday evening Bortolussi said they were tasked out for a wild land rope rescue just North of Williams Lake.

“We had a call that involved our wild land rope rescue also with mutual aid with both South Cariboo Search and Rescue and Quesnel Search and Rescue.”

Bortolussi added that Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s Auto Extrication Team also had two call outs on Saturday, one West of Williams Lake and the other in the Pine Valley area.

On Sunday as well the Auto Extrication Team held an event with the Columbia Paramedic Academy.

“They did various scenarios with the up and coming paramedics showing them when a call comes in that has to do with a motor vehicle incident what auto extrication does and how all of that goes,” Bortolussi said.