A couple of former Quesnel cowgirls picked up some cash on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit over the weekend.

Brooke Wills earned a 6-7 split in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Lethbridge for more than $1,008.

Her sister Lane was tied for 9th for 546 dollars and change.

Lane also earned a 7-8-9 split in Okotoks for another 454 dollars.

- Advertisement -

Brooke was 5th in the Canadian standings going into the weekend, while Lane was 11th.

Mariah Mannering, another Quesnel cowgirl who was shutout this weekend, was 8th overall.

The top 12 at the end of the year will qualify for the Canadian Finals.