The 100 Mile House Wranglers held a tryout camp over the weekend.

42 players took part vying for a spot on their fulltime and affiliate rosters for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Dale Hladun said he was impressed by the talent that took to the ice over the 3 days, especially from the Lake City.

“Eli Schwaller was at camp, he did a great job. Tristan Reed is a very good young prospect from Williams Lake. We committed to a Williams Lake kid Carter Boomer, he’s a tall, lanky kid with good skating skills and a good shot, and a good attitude.”

Hladun said he didn’t make it mandatory for the veterans to come to the camp but the majority of them did show up.

“I think our returning guys are so excited about the upcoming season and they can feel because we have a really good club forming. “

Hladun noted that the Wranglers will start practices after the Labour Day long weekend on September 5th to get ready for the exhibition season that begins September 8th with a pair of home games against the Princeton Posse.

“We ended up with 3 teams of 9 forwards and 5 D on each team so that was a good roster for a small camp. Another unique thing happening here, Princeton’s arena roof is getting renovated so the Posse is actually having their main camp right alongside of us here in 100 Mile House next week so there will be lots of hockey in town if people want to come in and see a couple of teams perform,” Hladun said.