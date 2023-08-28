Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) held their Recruitment Drive at the Williams Lake SportChek.

The event, which was held on Saturday, August 26th, was held to educate community members on what the team does, and equipment used when on call.

Member and Public Relations Coordinator, Debra Bortolussi says they’re always open to anyone wanting to join.

“Every time we do it, we’re just hopeful that we’ll get even one person who decides that this is something that would be great for them.” says Bortolussi

“Getting quality over quantity is always wonderful, because we want people who want to be apart of it for all the right reasons, who enjoy their community, want to give back and are like minded.”

Bortolussi added that in just over an hour of the event, they had three people show interested in volunteering.

She noted that volunteering for CCSAR is important, as it helps take off pressure on others from always needing to be available and giving up their personal time.

The more volunteers they have, she says the better balance they will have of personal, work and volunteer life.

For anyone interested in joining the team, they can do so by messaging their Facebook, or you can do so on their website here.