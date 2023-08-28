Riders are gearing up for the 23rd edition of Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

The 7-day journey covering 175 kilometres wheels out of Prince George September 15 and ends in Prince Rupert on the 21st.

First time Rider, Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Fraser Bjornson, said he first got involved while stationed in New Hazelton back in 2017 after spending some time with some riders who explained what the cause was all about.

“I looked further into and thought that was something I would like to do as well. I’ve helped fund raise with a couple of guys who have done it in the past two years and this year, of course they do the North South route and the east west route so the one I really wanted to do was to go back over my old stomping grounds up in New Hazelton and this was the year I chose to do it.”

- Advertisement -

Bjornson noted there’s a lot of physical training that goes into getting ready for something like this.

“I’m a big time runner and I like to keeping that going so I make sure I’m on the bike several times a week, I weight lift every week and run several miles as well. We have a couple of mandatory training rides just to make sure we’re ready. We started off with an 80 kilometre ride then a 120 kilometre ride and I just finished a 150 kilometre so I feel like I’m prepared to do this.”

Joining Bjornson in this year’s ride are Jamie MacPherson with 100 Mile House BC Emergency Health Services, and Anna Zintl Interior Health 100 Mile House Emergency Responder.

Over the past two decades, the tour has raised over $3.5 million for the Canadian Cancer Society in support of childhood cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

“Fundraising is going really well.” Bjornson said, “I have lots of generous donations locally and from the Detachment. We had a great time at the Rodeo this year. They gave a pretty generous donation to us which was much appreciated. My personal fundraising is close to $5,000 so I’m pretty happy with that. I set a goal for myself to raise $6,000 and the Tour De North Team is also doing really well.”