Pinnacles Park, west of Quesnel, will be seeing more parking spaces added for visitors.

In a email response from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the park has been seeing a gradual increase in visitors, most frequently by locals, and the idea for more parking spaces had been thought of years prior.

Some issue with the current parking lot includes it being undersized, and being located on a sharp bend in the road, which has made it challenging for visitors.

The parking lot expansion will bring the capacity from the current 6 stall up to 26, with a new parking lot in a separate location.

As for when the project is expected to be complete, they say they’re aiming for the end of September.

The closure of the park began on August 14th, and looks to reopen on September 8th.

More information and updates on Pinnacles Park can be found on the BC Parks website here.