Performances in the Park wrapped up their eight week event with the last concert yesterday.

Various concerts were held at Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park on Thursdays from July 6th to August 24th, with this year seeing a rebrand and increased representation with the performances.

Programs Manager with Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, Venta Rutkauskas says this years event saw a ton of positivity all around.

“We’re just delighted with the eight weeks that we had. We feel really supported by the community, we had great numbers, we feel really proud of the rebranding we did, and the communications and outreach we did to get those numbers up.” says Rutkauskas.

Rutkauskas added that they also felt supported by the The Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake, with some even enjoying the shows.

She noted that one of the goals for this year was to improve representation for the event, which she felt they achieved.

The event saw more women led acts, and several Indigenous acts, which Rutkauskas says they could always improve upon and will continue to strive to do so.

As for next year, she says they’re constantly brainstorming ways to communicate, and are hoping to get food trucks to match the festival vibe.