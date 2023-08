Update, 5:15 PM: Both lanes of the highway have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

Highway 97 is closed just north of Red Rock this hour.

Prince George RCMP say it is due to a collision between a logging truck and an SUV.

The accident happened just after 3-30 and Emergency crews are still on scene.

It is unknown at this time how long the highway will be shut down.

There is no detour.

Motorists are being advised to make alternate travel arrangements and to monitor DriveBC for updates.