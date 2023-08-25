Board members from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have approved the increase of recreational fees for Quesnel.

The decision was made at the CRD Board meeting on August 18th, and came after the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee’s recommendation in mid June for an increase to all fees, rates, and charges by 3 percent.

In a release from the CRD, it sates the only exception to the proposal is a one year term increase of 3.5 percent for ice rentals for adults and youth, to improve the cost recovery of the arenas.

They noted the increase would continue to remain low, when compared to other communities that are a similar size, such as Williams Lake, Prince George, and others.

In an email response from the CRD, they said a total of 11 votes were cast, including the Directors for the City of Quesnel and Areas A, B, C, and the resolutions to read and adopt the bylaw were passed unanimously.

