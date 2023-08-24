Motorists travelling in the Western Avenue and Blair Street area in Williams Lake may have seen something different at that intersection recently.

Director of Municipal Services Rob Warnock said the new Solar Powered Signalized Crosswalk was installed on Monday and explained the reason why that location was chosen.

“We get a lot of complaints about that one crosswalk at Western Avenue because people don’t seem to want to stop for the kids there. We have two Elementary schools, a Middle school, Thompson Rivers University, and we currently have one Daycare and and another one that will be up and running by next year. It’s very busy around that area and this was just something hopefully that will catch the eye of motorists up there and stop for the kids at that crosswalk.”

Warnock said kids push the button, the lights will blink and there will be LED’s so drivers should be able to see them from a distance.

Back in June of this year, the City of Williams Lake received through the second year of the province’s Vision Zero Grant $17,500 to install this new crosswalk.