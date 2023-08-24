A high risk arrest required the Emergency Response Team in Williams Lake this week.

Williams Lake RCMP were notified about a person unlawfully in possession of a firearm in a vehicle on the Anaham Reserve back on August 17th.

The suspect, who’s a known violent offender, took off when police located the vehicle, Corporal Madonna Saunderson says they found the person yesterday.

“Due to the potential risk of a firearm being present, the Emergency Response Team was called to assist.” says Madonna

- Advertisement -

“Containment was set up and attempts to have the person come out of the home were unsuccessful, so police obtained a warrant to enter the residence and the suspect was arrested without further incident.”

Saunderson added that the investigation is ongoing, as the suspect is in custody waiting for a court appearance.

She noted that as of now, no date is set for the court appearance.