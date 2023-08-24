A high risk arrest required the Emergency Response Team in Williams Lake this week.
Williams Lake RCMP were notified about a person unlawfully in possession of a firearm in a vehicle on the Anaham Reserve back on August 17th.
The suspect, who’s a known violent offender, took off when police located the vehicle, Corporal Madonna Saunderson says they found the person yesterday.
“Due to the potential risk of a firearm being present, the Emergency Response Team was called to assist.” says Madonna
“Containment was set up and attempts to have the person come out of the home were unsuccessful, so police obtained a warrant to enter the residence and the suspect was arrested without further incident.”
Saunderson added that the investigation is ongoing, as the suspect is in custody waiting for a court appearance.
She noted that as of now, no date is set for the court appearance.