The Nazko First Nation is opposed to a proposed contaminated soil landfill at the CanLava Mining Corporation’s lava rock quarry.

Terrance Paul, Referrals Officer for Nazko First Nation, says not only is it near the community, but it is also near several wetlands and waterways.

“They extend down from the lower Fishpot Lake to Fishpot Lake, and there’s the Taseko River and the Coglistico Lake and the Coglistico River all in the area, and we have strong concerns about that.”

Paul says they have an historical connection to the lava mine, to the volcano itself, and he says there are also caves in the area that have bats living in them.

He says the project is a threat to the environment, to the fish, to the wildfire and it shows great disrespect to Nazko’s aboriginal rights and titles.

“BC has adopted the Declaration Act (UNDRUP), the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Peoples Act, and BC has an action plan laid out in how to engage with First Nations through the declaration act. This is all public information and to my understanding the declaration act is a law.”

Paul says CanLava hasn’t provided Nazko with proper consultation or proper information sharing.

He says they do have a relationship with CanLava in regards to the quarry itself as it does provide jobs to Nazko First Nation, and the company has helped out with community projects, but he says they are still opposed to the soil disposal facility.

Paul says they have written letters to that effect to the Ministry of Environment.